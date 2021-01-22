Technology Sector Update for 01/22/2021: IBM,INTC,STX

Technology stocks continued to drift lower this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Friday slipping 0.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.7% this afternoon.

In company news, IBM (IBM) dropped 9.2% after late Thursday reporting mixed Q4 financial results, earning $2.07 per share, excluding one-time items, during the final three months of 2020, more than halving its year-ago $4.11 per share adjusted profit while revenue fell 6% to $20.37 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting non-GAAP net income of $1.88 per share on $20.63 billion in revenue. Big Blue also is projecting an unspecified increase this year over its $73.62 billion in FY20 revenue. The Street is modeling a 1.7% rise to $74.87 billion.

Intel (INTC) was sinking 9% this afternoon despite the chipmaker late Thursday reported adjusted Q4 net income of $1.52 per share, unchanged from the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.41 per share. Revenue declined 1% year-over-year to $20 billion but also exceeded the $17.5 billion consensus estimate.

Seagate Technology (STX) fell 6.2% after the data storage company reported declines in its fiscal Q2 non-GAAP and revenue compared with year-ago levels. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.29 per share on $2.62 billion in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31, down from its $1.35 per share adjusted profit on $2.7 billion in revenue last year although that still topped the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.13 per share and $2.56 billion, respectively.

