Technology Sector Update for 01/22/2021: IBM, INTC, STX, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.55% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently 0.88% lower.

International Business Machines (IBM) was slipping near 8% after reporting adjusted Q4 net income of $2.07 per share, down from $4.71 per share during the year-ago quarter but still beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for the company to earn $1.88 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, excluding one-time items.

Intel (INTC) was over 5% lower after it reported late Thursday adjusted EPS of $1.52 in Q4, flat from a year earlier, but outshining analysts' estimates of $1.11 in a Capital IQ poll.

Seagate Technology (STX) was retreating by more than 4%. The company late Thursday reported adjusted EPS of $1.29 in Q2, down from $1.35 a year earlier, but outpacing analysts' estimates of $1.13 in a Capital IQ survey.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.