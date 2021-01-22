Technology
IBM

Technology Sector Update for 01/22/2021: IBM, INTC, STX, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were declining premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.55% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently 0.88% lower.

International Business Machines (IBM) was slipping near 8% after reporting adjusted Q4 net income of $2.07 per share, down from $4.71 per share during the year-ago quarter but still beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for the company to earn $1.88 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, excluding one-time items.

Intel (INTC) was over 5% lower after it reported late Thursday adjusted EPS of $1.52 in Q4, flat from a year earlier, but outshining analysts' estimates of $1.11 in a Capital IQ poll.

Seagate Technology (STX) was retreating by more than 4%. The company late Thursday reported adjusted EPS of $1.29 in Q2, down from $1.35 a year earlier, but outpacing analysts' estimates of $1.13 in a Capital IQ survey.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IBM INTC STX XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular