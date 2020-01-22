Technology Sector Update for 01/22/2020: INST,DGLY,IBM,VRSK

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks drifted off their mid-day highs this afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing 0.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 0.8%.

(-) Instructure (INST) was little changed in late Wednesday trading, with the software-as-a-service firm overcoming a wider-than-expected non-GAAP net loss of $0.17 per share in Q4, expanding on $0.01 per share adjusted loss during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.15 per share loss. Infrastructure in December agreed to a $2 billion buyout offer from private-equity investors Thoma Bravo, although the $47.60-per-share acquisition is opposed by some shareholders.

(+) Digital Ally (DGLY) was ahead over 7% after Wednesday announcing a new order to install its DVM-250 in-car video event recorders in 100 of zTrip's ride-hailing vehicles in Indianapolis. Terms of the new contract, which also includes new asset tracking unit and video management equipment, were not disclosed.

(+) International Business Machines (IBM) climbed 3% after reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $4.71 per share, slipping from a $4.87 per share profit during the year-ago quarter but beating the Capital IQ by $0.02 per share. Revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 also exceeded analyst estimates and the company also issued FY20 earnings guidance topping Wall Street forecasts.

(+) Verisk (VRSK) rose 1.3% after the data analytics provider late Tuesday announced plans to sell its imagery sourcing group assets from its Geomni business to Vexcel Imaging. Financial terms weren't disclosed, although Verisk said it will become a minority owner in Vexcel with full access to all aerial imagery libraries.

