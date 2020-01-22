Technology Sector Update for 01/22/2020: IBM, ASML, TDY, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.55%

AAPL: +0.67%

IBM: +3.69%

CSCO: +0.90%

GOOG: +0.52%

Technology giants were trading higher pre-market Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) International Business Machines (IBM), which was up more than 3% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $4.71 per share, a decline from the $4.87 per share posted in the year-ago quarter, but just ahead of the analyst consensus of $4.69 per share on Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(+) ASML Holding (ASML) was up more than 1% after booking a Q4 profit of EUR2.69 ($2.98) per share, up from EUR1.86 per share in the prior-year period and beating the Capital IQ forecast of EUR2.68.

(=) Teledyne Technologies (TDY) was unchanged as it reported a Q4 GAAP EPS of $3.06, up from $2.45 in the same quarter last year and above the consensus estimate of $2.74 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

