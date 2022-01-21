Technology
Technology Sector Update for 01/21/2022: SONY, ASX, SPWR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.50% lower, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.38%.

Sony Group (SONY) is looking for new technology partners for its electric vehicle development project, Reuters reported, citing Sony executive Izumi Kawanishi. Sony was slightly lower recently.

ASE Technology (ASX) reported net revenue of 59.67 billion new Taiwan dollars ($2.15 billion) in December, up about 19% year-over-year. ASE was down more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

SunPower (SPWR) said it expects Q4 revenue to be in line with its guidance range of $361 million to $421 million and for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to be at the low end of its $18 million to $41 million target. SunPower was slipping past 2% recently.

