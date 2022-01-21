Technology
RBBN

Technology Sector Update for 01/21/2022: RBBN,ETWO,INTC

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks turned lower Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 0.7%, giving back its morning gain, although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was hanging on for a 0.1% advance this afternoon.

In company news, Ribbon Communications (RBBN) tumbled over 14% after the networking equipment and software firm Thursday said it expects to report around $231 million in Q4 revenue, down from its October forecast expecting $240 million to $260 million and also lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for $248.75 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Intel (INTC) rose 1% after the chipmaker Friday confirmed plans to spend over $20 billion to build two new semiconductor foundries near Columbus, Ohio. It expects to begin initial construction later this year, with production at the new facilities slated to begin before the end of 2025.

E2open Parent Holdings (ETWO) climbed 1.8% after the supply-chain-management software company Friday authorized a new, $100 million stock buyback program running over the next 12 months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RBBN ETWO INTC

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular