Technology Sector Update for 01/21/2021: LYTS,MAXR,MAXR.TO,VNET

Technology stocks were mostly higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 1.0% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, LSI Industries (LYTS) rose 7.7% after the visual imaging company reported net income of $0.09 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended Dec. 31, improving on a $0.07 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.05 per share. Net sales slipped 7.3% year-over-year to $76.4 million but still exceeded the $75.2 million analyst mean.

To the downpside, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) slid 6% after a JPMorgan downgrade of the radar equipment and analytics company to neutral from overperform previously and following an 85% increase in its share price over the past three months. The brokerage, however, also raised its price target for the Maxar shares by $25 to $55 each.

21Vianet Group (VNET) was 3.2% lower, erasing roughly half of its prior decline that followed the Chinese company late Wednesday announcing plans for a $525 million private placement of convertible senior notes due 2026, subject to market conditions and other factors. Net proceeds will be used for expanding its data center infrastructure and redeeming the $300 million of its 7.875% senior notes maturing in April and for other general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.