Technology Sector Update for 01/21/2021: LYTS, GILT, NVEC, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.4% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 0.7% in recent trading.

LSI Industries (LYTS) was gaining over 9% in value as it reported fiscal Q2 GAAP earnings of $0.09 per share, compared with $0.07 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.05 per share.

Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) said its test of the electronically steered antenna over the global xpress network of mobile communications company Inmarsat was "successful." Gilat was down more than 2% recently.

NVE (NVEC) was unchanged after it booked a net income of $0.81 a share in fiscal Q3 ended Dec. 31, up from $0.77 a share in the comparable 2019 period.

LYTS GILT NVEC XLK SOXX

