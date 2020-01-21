Technology Sector Update for 01/21/2020: SPCE,AMZN,ACN,LEDS,XLNX,ADI

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.07%

AAPL -0.56%

IBM +0.47%

CSCO -0.42%

GOOG +0.41%

Technology stocks were hanging on to small gains Tuesday afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 advancing just over 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was rising about 0.1%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) rose 12.5% to a new record high of $17.60 a share earlier Tuesday following after a successful demonstration of the safety system for its Crew Dragon spacecraft, fueling more hopes for commercial human spaceflight. SpaceX intentionally blew up the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the unpiloted Crew Dragon 84 seconds into the flight, with the crew capsule safely separating from the blast and floating to ground using a parachute.

In other sector news:

(+) SemiLEDS (LEDS) rose over 12% after saying XianChang Ma was increasing his equity stake in the Taiwanese maker of light emitting diode chips and components to 4.17%, buying 150,000 common shares at $4 apiece, or 99% above Friday's closing price of $2.01 a share. The $600,000 transaction is expected to close in February.

(-) Accenture (ACN) was inching lower after earlier Tuesday saying it was moving to expand its marketplace services offerings by making an unspecified a minority investment in a Ideoclick, a privately held maker of e-commerce optimization software founded in 2009 by several former Amazon (AMZN) executives.

(-) Xilinx (XLNX) was more than 1% lower after the specialty chipmaker said it was suing Analog Devices (ADI) for the alleged infringement of eight of its US patents. Xilinx contends Analog Devices improperly used its serializers and deserializers technology along with its high-speed analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters and mixed-signal devices in 5G applications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.