Technology Sector Update for 01/21/2020: LEDS, GILT, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG
Top Technology Stocks:
MSFT: -0.27%
AAPL: -0.57%
IBM: -0.19%
CSCO: -0.45%
GOOG: -0.23%
Leading technology stocks were retreating pre-market Tuesday.
Early movers include:
(+) SemiLEDS (LEDS), which was surging by over 31% after saying investor XianChang Ma purchased 150,000 common shares of the company for $600,000, or $4.00 per share.
(+) Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) was gaining over 4% after newspaper Calcalist reported, citing two people familiar with the matter, that the company is in advanced talks to be acquired by a "large multinational" for NIS2 billion ($578.6 million).
(+) Uber (UBER) was up more than 1% amid a deal to sell its food delivery business in India in an all-stock deal. Zomato said it has agreed to give the San Francisco-based Uber a stake of just under 10% to acquire the food delivery business.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.