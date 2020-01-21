Technology Sector Update for 01/21/2020: LEDS, GILT, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.27%

AAPL: -0.57%

IBM: -0.19%

CSCO: -0.45%

GOOG: -0.23%

Leading technology stocks were retreating pre-market Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(+) SemiLEDS (LEDS), which was surging by over 31% after saying investor XianChang Ma purchased 150,000 common shares of the company for $600,000, or $4.00 per share.

(+) Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) was gaining over 4% after newspaper Calcalist reported, citing two people familiar with the matter, that the company is in advanced talks to be acquired by a "large multinational" for NIS2 billion ($578.6 million).

(+) Uber (UBER) was up more than 1% amid a deal to sell its food delivery business in India in an all-stock deal. Zomato said it has agreed to give the San Francisco-based Uber a stake of just under 10% to acquire the food delivery business.

