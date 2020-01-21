Technology Sector Update for 01/21/2020: ACN,AMZN, LEDS,XLNX,ADI

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.11%

AAPL -0.53%

IBM +0.38%

CSCO -0.25%

GOOG +0.25%

Technology stocks were falling Tuesday afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 falling nearly 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was down 0.2%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Accenture (ACN) was inching lower after earlier Tuesday saying it was moving to expand its marketplace services offerings by making an unspecified a minority investment in a Ideoclick, a privately held maker of e-commerce optimization software founded in 2009 by several former Amazon (AMZN) executives.

In other sector news:

(+) SemiLEDS (LEDS) rose 10% after saying XianChang Ma was increasing his equity stake in the Taiwanese maker of light emitting diode chips and components to 4.17%, buying 150,000 common shares at $4 apiece, or 99% above Friday's closing price of $2.01 a share. The $600,000 transaction is expected to close in February.

(-) Xilinx (XLNX) was more than 1% lower after the specialty chipmaker said it was suing Analog Devices (ADI) for the alleged infringement of eight of its US patents. Xilinx contends Analog Devices improperly used its serializers and deserializers technology along with its high-speed analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters and mixed-signal devices in 5G applications.

