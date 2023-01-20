Technology
NFLX

Technology Sector Update for 01/20/2023: NFLX, GOOG, GOOGL, ERIC, XLK, SOXX

January 20, 2023 — 09:02 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.25% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently climbing by 0.85%.

Netflix (NFLX) reported Q4 earnings of $0.12 per diluted share, down from $1.33 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast earnings of $0.48 a share. Netflix was recently advancing by over 6%.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) said it was cutting about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its workforce, according to an internal memo. In a note to staffers, the company's CEO Sundar Pichai said the workforce was increased "for a different economic reality than the one we face today." Alphabet was up more than 2.5% recently.

Ericsson (ERIC) shares were slipping more than 4% after it reported Q4 earnings of 1.82 Swedish kronor ($0.12) per diluted share, down from 3.02 kronor a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of 1.98 kronor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NFLX
GOOG
GOOGL
ERIC
XLK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.