Technology Sector Update for 01/20/2023: ATRO,GOOG,GOOGL,FARO,ERIC

Technology stocks put up large gains on Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding about 2.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rising 2.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Astronics (ATRO) rose almost 42% after the aerospace and defense technology company said it expects to report between $155 million to $160 million in Q4 sales, topping its prior forecast looking for $140 million to $150 million in sales for the three months ended Dec. 31 and exceeding the two-analyst mean expecting $144.1 million.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) added 45.7% after the technology conglomerate disclosed plans to cut around 12,000 jobs, with CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly telling employees the 6% reduction was necessary because the larger workforce was hired "for a different economic reality than the one we face today."

Ericsson (ERIC) shares declined 4.4% after the handset manufacturer reported Q4 net income of 1.82 Swedish kronor ($0.12) per share, down from 3.02 kronor per share during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting Ericsson to earn 1.98 kronor per share during the three months ended Dec. 31. The also warned customers likely will "sweat assets" in response to near-term macroeconomic headwinds and adjust inventories as recent supply-chain difficulties are resolved.

FARO Technologies (FARO) plunged nearly 21% after the software firm priced a $60 million private placement of 5.5% senior convertible notes due 2028. The notes have an initial conversion price of $42.36 per share, or 23.6072 shares for each $1,000 in principal amount of the notes.

