Technology Sector Update for 01/20/2022: WISA, WBX, WNS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) were recently about 1% higher.

Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) was climbing past 4% after saying its WiSA unit is collaborating with semiconductor company Realtek on the development and rollout of a new audio module.

Wallbox (WBX) was up more than 3% after saying it has started selling its Pulsar Plus charging device for electric vehicles in Canada.

WNS (Holdings) (WNS) was marginally advancing as it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.88 per American depositary share, up from $0.79 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.83.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.