Technology Sector Update for 01/20/2022: BIGC,VRAR,IAS

Technology stocks were leading Thursday's markets advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advancing 1.0% this afternoon.

In company news, BigCommerce (BIGC) climbed 6.8% after the small business software-as-a-service firm said it joined forces with privately-held Contentstack and Like Digital to produce a global digital platform with e-commerce capabilities for Italian lingerie company La Perla's beauty products division, with BigCommerce also joining Contentstack Catalysts' partner program as part of the project. Financial terms and other details of the partnership were not disclosed.

The Glimpse Group (VRAR) advanced 5.7% on Thursday after the virtual and augmented reality software firm said it has developed Glimpse Medal NFT, a limited edition, 3D non-fungible token that can be used across all augmented and virtual reality platforms.

Integral Ad Science (IAS) rose 3.5% after it said it promoted Robert Janecek, previously its senior vice president of enterprise systems, to chief information officer at the digital advertising verification company.

