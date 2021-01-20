Technology Sector Update for 01/20/2021: UPLD, CDNS,DSS

Technology stocks were sharply higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Thursday rising 2% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Upland Software (UPLD) was ahead 3.6% after the work-management software firm Wednesday announced its purchase of audience-engagement software-maker Second Street Media for $25.4 million. Upland said it expects the acquired company will immediately increase its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and boost its yearly revenue by around $9.4 million.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) rose 2.1% after the electronic design company Wednesday announced its purchase of privately held Numeca International, whose computational fluid dynamics technology has been adopted by NASA, Honda (HMC) and Ford (F). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Document Security Systems (DSS) shares fell over 27% after pricing an upsized, $24 million public offering of 6.67 million common shares at $3.60 each, or 34.5% under Tuesday's closing price. The deal was increased in size by an extra $4 million shortly before pricing. Net proceeds will fund development of new business lines as well as potential acquisition opportunities and general corporate purposes.

