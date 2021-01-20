Technology Sector Update for 01/20/2021: TSM, JG, ASML, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining in Wednesday's premarket trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.57% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up more than 1% in recent trading.

MediaTek plans to use a smaller chip technology from Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) to make its flagship 5G phone chips, Reuters reported. Taiwan Semiconductor was recently advancing more in 3%.

Aurora Mobile (JG) was more than 6% higher after saying it will provide an analysis solution to gain user insight for the China-based automaker JMEV's Jiangling Zhixing mobility service app.

ASML Holding (ASML) was slightly advancing after reporting Q4 net profit of EUR3.23 ($3.92) per share, up from EUR2.69 per share a year ago and topping the EUR2.45 per share average Street estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

