SMCI

Technology Sector Update for 01/19/2024: SMCI, ASTS, CMBM, XLK, XSD

January 19, 2024 — 09:04 am EST

Technology stocks were edging higher pre-bell Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) recently gaining 0.8% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) popping 1.7%.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) was gaining more than 9% after saying preliminary data show that its fiscal Q2 non-GAAP diluted net income will now likely be $5.40 to $5.55, above its prior guidance of $4.40 to $4.88.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) was falling past 24% after it priced a public offering of 32.3 million class A shares at $3.10 each.

Cambium Networks (CMBM) was more than 2% lower after saying preliminary Q4 results showed an adjusted loss below guidance and revenue of $40 million, down from a company forecast of $45 million to $50 million.

