Technology Sector Update for 01/19/2024: META, SMCI, CMBM

Tech stocks were rising Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 1.9% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 2.6%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index jumped 3.2%.

In corporate news, Meta Platforms (META) is bringing its two major artificial intelligence research groups "closer together" as part of its efforts to build general intelligence, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday. Meta shares rose 2%.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) shares soared 34% after the firm said its fiscal Q2 results will likely exceed its previous guidance.

Cambium Networks (CMBM) shares dropped 12%, a day after it said it expects Q4 revenue of about $40.0 million compared with its previous outlook of $45 million to $50 million.

