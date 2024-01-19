News & Insights

Technology
META

Technology Sector Update for 01/19/2024: META, SMCI, CMBM

January 19, 2024 — 01:54 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were rising Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 1.9% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 2.6%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index jumped 3.2%.

In corporate news, Meta Platforms (META) is bringing its two major artificial intelligence research groups "closer together" as part of its efforts to build general intelligence, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday. Meta shares rose 2%.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) shares soared 34% after the firm said its fiscal Q2 results will likely exceed its previous guidance.

Cambium Networks (CMBM) shares dropped 12%, a day after it said it expects Q4 revenue of about $40.0 million compared with its previous outlook of $45 million to $50 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

META
SMCI
CMBM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.