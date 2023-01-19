Technology
Technology Sector Update for 01/19/2023: UBER, SMCI, PLTR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.7% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was nearly 1% lower recently.

Uber Technologies (UBER) Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said he has no current plans for company-wide layoffs, multiple media outlets reported. Uber Technologies was slipping past 1% in recent premarket activity.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) said late Tuesday preliminary data show non-GAAP net income will likely be $3.07 to $3.22 per diluted share in fiscal Q2, compared with the company's prior guidance range of $2.64 to $2.90. Super Micro Computer was recently down more than 2%.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and Cleveland Clinic said Thursday they have partnered to set up a "Virtual Command Center" for Cleveland Clinic. Palantir Technologies was more than 1% lower recently.

