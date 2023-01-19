Technology Sector Update for 01/19/2023: SNOW, NVTS, ONDS

Technology stocks were declining Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 2.2%.

In company news, Snowflake (SNOW) declined 2.8% after the data management company announced its purchase of SnowConvert, which has developed a software suite to migrate databases to the data cloud, from privately held Mobilize.Net. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) was sinking 5.3% after the chipmaker Thursday said it was acquiring the minority stake in a joint venture with Halo Microelectronics developing application-specific silicon controllers for Navitas' gallium nitride integrated circuits for $20 million in stock.

Ondas Holdings (ONDS) slipping 1.7% after Thursday saying it received a development order for a software-based network controller for railroad consultants MxV Rail and enabling class 1 rail carriers to optimize their use of multiple frequencies, networks and applications. Financial details were not disclosed.

