Technology Sector Update for 01/19/2022: OPRA,TTWO,DOX,VOD

Technology stocks were moderately higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Wednesday rising 0.4% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Opera (OPRA) climbed 8.5% after Wednesday launching the beta version of its Crypto Browser, which includes a built-in non-custodial wallet with its web browser, providing users with "direct, frictionless access to Web3 services." The crypto wallet also supports both fungible ERC-20 and non-fungible standards.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) added 8.2% after BNP Paribas Exane raised its investment recommendation for the interactive entertainment and games company to outperform from neutral and also increased its price target for the stock by $25 to $215 a share.

Amdocs (DOX) was rising almost 1% this afternoon, overcoming early weakness, after saying Vodafone's (VOD) telecom subsidiary in Turkey selected the software services company to adjust and automate its testing processes over the next three years. Financial terms were not disclosed.

