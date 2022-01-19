Technology Sector Update for 01/19/2022: BKKT, ASML, INTC, VMEO, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.51% higher and the iShares Semiconductor Sector ETF (SOXX) was recently advancing by more than 1%.

Bakkt Holdings (BKKT) was climbing past 7% after saying it partnered with digital financial company Nexo for the storage of Nexo customers' bitcoin and Ethereum cryptocurrencies.

ASML Holding (ASML) was gaining more than 3% after announcing that Intel (INTC) has placed its first purchase order for ASML's TWINSCAN EXE:5200 extreme ultraviolet high-volume production system.

Vimeo (VMEO) was up more than 3% after reporting its total revenue increased 23% in December. That was down from November's 27% annual growth rate and the 29% annual growth rate in October.

