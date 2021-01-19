Technology Sector Update for 01/19/2021: U,VZ,COHR,LITE,MAXR,MAXR.TO,CSCO

Technology stocks continued to add to their large gains this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday rising 1.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was racing 3.3% higher heading into Tuesday's closing bell.

In company news, Unity Software (U) dropped 2.6% despite Verizon (VZ) Tuesday saying it was partnering with the virtual reality company to offer specialty 5G services for both enterprise and entertainment and gaming clients. Financial terms were not disclosed. Verizon shares were fractionally higher in late trade.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) was 0.5% lower, more than halving its prior decline, following reports the networking equipment company has received conditional approval from Chinese regulators for its proposed $4.5 billion acquisition of Acacia Communications (ACIA). Final approval by the State Administration for Market Regulation will hinge on the companies continuing their existing contracts with Chinese customers for the next five years, according to a Bloomberg news report. Acacia shares were fractionally higher in late trade.

Among gainers, Coherent (COHR) was surging Tuesday, earlier racing almost 40% higher to its best share price since March 2018 at $212.50 after the laser-based technologies company agreed to a $5.7 billion buyout offer from Lumentum (LITE). Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive $100 in cash and 1.1851 of a Lumentum share for each of their Coherent shares, valuing the target company at about $226 per share and representing a nearly 49% premium over Friday's closing price. Lumentum shares were 11% lower this afternoon.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) rose almost 13% after the ground and space imaging company Tuesday said it named former US congresswoman and US Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson to a seat on its board of directors. Wilson will fill a term expiring at the company's annual shareholders meeting in May when she will stand for election for a full one-year term on the nine-member panel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.