Technology Sector Update for 01/19/2021: COHR, LITE, LOGI, CTXS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.79% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up more than 1% in recent trading.

Coherent (COHR) was surging 33% after Lumentum (LITE) agreed to acquire the company for $5.7 billion in cash and stocks. Separately, Coherent said its preliminary revenue for fiscal Q1 is expected to be in the range of between $325 and $327 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $314 million.

Logitech International (LOGI) was advancing by more than 3% after it reported adjusted Q3 earnings of $2.45 per share, up from $0.84 last year and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $1.01.

Citrix Systems (CTXS) was slightly lower as it announced a definitive agreement to acquire a SaaS work management space provider Wrike for $2.25 billion in cash. The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of both Citrix and Wrike, is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

