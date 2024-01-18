News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 01/18/2024: CCTG, TSM, AAPL, INTC

January 18, 2024 — 03:45 pm EST

Tech stocks advanced late Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.9% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 2.9%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index jumped 3.3%.

In corporate news, CCSC Technology International (CCTG) shares more than doubled in their debut on Nasdaq on Thursday.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) shares jumped almost 10% after the company reported Q4 earnings and revenue above analysts' estimates.

Apple (AAPL) rose 3.3% after BofA Securities upgraded the company to buy from neutral on upside to hardware and services, while raising its price target to $225 from $208.

Intel (INTC) got support in its fight against a 1.06 billion euro fine ($1.15 billion) imposed by the EU due to the company's practice of offering rebates to computer makers, according to media reports. Laila Medina, an advocate-general for the bloc's Court of Justice, said in a non-binding opinion that the commission miscalculated the damage to competitors stemming from Intel's practice, the Financial Times reported. Intel shares added 1.5%.

