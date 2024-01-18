Technology Sector Update for 01/18/2024: AAPL, MASI, RAMP, TSM, XLK, XSD

News & Insights

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 1.2% while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 1.2% lower recently.

Apple (AAPL) was climbing 2% after saying will start selling Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 devices without the blood oxygen feature in the US, after Jan. 18. The move comes after the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled Wednesday that Apple could no longer sell the models involved in a patent infringement battle with medical technology company Masimo (MASI).

LiveRamp (RAMP) was gaining 10% in value after saying preliminary data showed fiscal Q3 revenue rose 10% to $174 million from a year earlier, topping guidance of $165 million.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) reported Q4 earnings of 9.21 New Taiwan dollars ($0.29) per diluted share, down from NT$11.41 a year earlier but higher than Capital IQ's consensus estimate of NT$8.65. Taiwan Semiconductor was up more than 8% pre-bell.

