Technology Sector Update for 01/18/2023: OLO, APCX, LDOS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.5% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently gaining 0.9%.

Olo (OLO) said Tuesday that Nithya Das is planning to resign as chief operating officer and chief legal officer on March 31. Olo was slipping past 3% in Wednesday's premarket activity.

AppTech Payments (APCX) was gaining over 5% in value after saying it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq.

Leidos Holdings (LDOS) unit Leidos Inc. secured a $23.9 million modification to a US Army contract for the Automated Installation Entry platform, according to a notice posted on the US Department of Defense's website. Leidos Holdings was marginally higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.