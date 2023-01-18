Technology

Technology Sector Update for 01/18/2023: OLO, APCX, LDOS, XLK, SOXX

January 18, 2023 — 09:07 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.5% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently gaining 0.9%.

Olo (OLO) said Tuesday that Nithya Das is planning to resign as chief operating officer and chief legal officer on March 31. Olo was slipping past 3% in Wednesday's premarket activity.

AppTech Payments (APCX) was gaining over 5% in value after saying it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq.

Leidos Holdings (LDOS) unit Leidos Inc. secured a $23.9 million modification to a US Army contract for the Automated Installation Entry platform, according to a notice posted on the US Department of Defense's website. Leidos Holdings was marginally higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APCX
LDOS
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.