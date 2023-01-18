Technology Sector Update for 01/18/2023: EGHT,PRGS,OLO,MSFT

Technology stocks declined on Wednesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 1.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.4%.

In company news, 8x8 (EGHT) dropped 4.5% after the contact center software firm said it expects to trim roughly 7% of its current jobs by mid-year in a bid to lower costs and improve operating margins, according to a regulatory filing Wednesday.

Progress Software (PRGS) fell 3.1% after missing Wall Street expectations late Tuesday and projecting adjusted earnings and revenue for its fiscal 2023 ending next November below analyst estimates. Q4 revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $157.1 million but still lagged the $163 million analyst mean.

Olo (OLO) also slid 3.1% after saying Nithya Das will step down as chief operating and legal officer on March 31, with his duties spread among the remaining executives at the software firm following his departure.

Microsoft (MSFT) fell 1.7% after the tech giant said it will cut 10,000 jobs by late March, citing macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities. The company, which is also planning unspecified changes to its hardware portfolio as well as consolidating its leased office space, will take a $0.12 per share charge against its fiscal Q2 results.

