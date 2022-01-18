Technology Sector Update for 01/18/2022: PLXS, MSFT, ATVI, CYBR

Technology stocks were falling hard again, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Tuesday slipping 2.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was dropping 3.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Plexus (PLXS) fell 8.3% after the electronics contract manufacturer Tuesday said it won't meet its fiscal Q1 guidance due to supply chain problems that accelerated during the final weeks of the quarter. Plexus is now projecting net income for the three months ended Dec. 31 in a range of $0.80 to $0.84 per share, down from its previous outlook expecting $1.01 to $1.17 per share and trailing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a Q1 profit of $1.07 per share. It also sees Q1 revenue between $815 million to $820 million compared with its prior forecast expecting $825 million to $865 million. The Street was at $845.2 million.

Microsoft (MSFT) was sliding 2.2% after the tech giant announced a $68.7 million cash buyout of interactive entertainment company Activision Blizzard (ATVI). The deal, which would make Microsoft the world's third-largest gaming company, values Activision at $95 per share, or more than 45% above its last closing price. Activision shares were more than 25% higher this afternoon.

CyberArk Software (CYBR) declined 2.8% after Morgan Stanley cut its price target for the cybersecurity company by $24 to $186 but kept its overweight rating for the stock.

