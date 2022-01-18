Technology Sector Update for 01/18/2022: MTTR, GENI, NFLX, MSFT

Technology stocks were retreating in the lead up to Tuesday's market open. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) declined 1.4% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) fell 1.4%.

In company news, Matterport (MTTR) said that from Dec. 15 to Jan. 14, about 9.1 million common shares were issued upon the exercise of public warrants at $11.50 per share, resulting in proceeds of about $104.3 million. Shares of the company climbed 1.5%.

Genius Sports (GENI) dropped 4.1% on news it will provide bet365's sportsbook with a full suite of streaming and official data services, including global soccer competitions and the National Football League.

Netflix (NFLX) slid 1.1% after raising monthly prices for its streaming service in the US and Canada.

Microsoft (MSFT) dropped 1.3% on its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) for $68.7 billion.

