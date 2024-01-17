Technology Sector Update for 01/17/2024: VUZI, GOOG, META

Tech stocks fell Wednesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 1.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) slumping 2.4%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index dropped 2.1%.

In corporate news, Vuzix (VUZI) shares slumped 9.3% after it said it's implementing a cost-cutting program to reduce its cash annual operating costs by $8 million, or 25%, and will focus on select augmented reality smart glasses products, technology development and its original equipment manufacturing operation.

Alphabet's (GOOG) Google said it started testing and rolling out changes in its products to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act, which takes effect in March. Users in the bloc will see an additional consent banner for permissions to continue to share data between some services. Alphabet shares dropped 1.6%.

Meta's (META) Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg must take part in a deposition as part of a Texas lawsuit related to the company's facial-recognition technology, according to court documents filed late Tuesday. Meta shares shed 0.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.