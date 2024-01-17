News & Insights

Technology
PI

Technology Sector Update for 01/17/2024: PI, PLXS, PRGS, XLK, XSD

January 17, 2024 — 09:09 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) fell by 0.8% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was down 0.9% recently.

Impinj (PI) was gaining 13% in value after saying its preliminary Q4 revenue of over $70 million exceeded its guidance of $65.5 million to $68.5 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $67 million.

Plexus (PLXS) was almost 2% lower after it cut its fiscal Q1 forecast for earnings and sales because of "continued market-driven inventory corrections and incrementally weaker demand" from the healthcare, life sciences, and industrial market sectors.

Progress Software (PRGS) was up more than 3% after it reported fiscal revenue of $177.5 million, up from $159.2 million a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $174.1 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PI
PLXS
PRGS
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.