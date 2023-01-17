Technology Sector Update for 01/17/2023: NATI, EMR, WATT, CXM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.41% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was declining by 0.56%.

National Instruments (NATI) was gaining over 16% in value after Emerson Electric (EMR) said it has offered to acquire the company for $53 per National Instruments share in cash, or an implied enterprise value of $7.6 billion.

Energous (WATT) was climbing past 3% after saying it has teamed up with Tokyo-based LIXIL to develop wirelessly powered smart sensors for home and office applications.

Sprinklr (CXM) said it has partnered with Samsung as an official software partner for the display manufacturer. Sprinklr was recently down more than 4%.

