Technology Sector Update for 01/17/2023: NATI, EMR, RBLX, UMC

Technology stocks were advancing on Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 0.5% this afternoon.

In company news, National Instruments (NATI) added nearly 12% after Emerson Electric (EMR) went public with a hostile takeover attempt for the scientific instruments and software company, offering $53 per share, up from a $48-per-share bid last year and exceeding National's share price last week prior to beginning a review of its strategic options by 32%. Emerson shares were declining 8.3% this afternoon.

Roblox (RBLX) rose nearly 13% after reporting an 18% increase in the number of its daily active users during December to 61.5 million. The company also said that hours users were engaged with its online gaming and entertainment platform rose by 21% over year-ago levels to 4.70 billion while estimated booking also grew as much as 20%, reaching a range of $430 million and $439 million last month.

United Microelectronics (UMC) rose 2.8%, a day after the chipmaker reported an increase in Q4 operating revenue to reach 67.84 billion New Taiwan dollars compared with NT$59.1 billion during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting NT$67.71 billion in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31.

