Technology Sector Update for 01/17/2020: PRGS, JKS, NICE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG
Top Technology Stocks:
MSFT: +0.68%
AAPL: +0.51%
IBM: -1.22%
CSCO: +0.49%
GOOG: +0.76%
Most tech giants were climbing pre-bell Friday.
Stocks moving on news include:
(+) Progress Software (PRGS), which was advancing more than 10% amid fiscal Q4 earnings and revenue that beat analysts' estimates. The company reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.79, up from $0.54 a year earlier and also ahead of the consensus estimate of $0.75 by analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.
(+) JinkoSolar (JKS) was up more than 2% after saying its P-type PERC and N-type HOT bifacial solar modules reached maximum conversion efficiency of 21.82% and 22.49%, respectively, breaking the previous world record in solar cell efficiency.
(+) NICE (NICE) was gaining around 2% in value as its NICE Actimize business added CipherTrace to its X-Sight Marketplace, a financial crime and compliance platform.
