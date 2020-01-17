Technology
Technology Sector Update for 01/17/2020: PRGS, JKS, NICE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.68%

AAPL: +0.51%

IBM: -1.22%

CSCO: +0.49%

GOOG: +0.76%

Most tech giants were climbing pre-bell Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Progress Software (PRGS), which was advancing more than 10% amid fiscal Q4 earnings and revenue that beat analysts' estimates. The company reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.79, up from $0.54 a year earlier and also ahead of the consensus estimate of $0.75 by analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

(+) JinkoSolar (JKS) was up more than 2% after saying its P-type PERC and N-type HOT bifacial solar modules reached maximum conversion efficiency of 21.82% and 22.49%, respectively, breaking the previous world record in solar cell efficiency.

(+) NICE (NICE) was gaining around 2% in value as its NICE Actimize business added CipherTrace to its X-Sight Marketplace, a financial crime and compliance platform.

