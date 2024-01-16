News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 01/16/2024: IDCC, SNPS, ANSS, ACLS

January 16, 2024 — 04:01 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were steady late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) little changed and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) edging down 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 1%.

In corporate news, InterDigital (IDCC) said Tuesday preliminary results showed Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $1.34 a share, topping guidance of $1.17 to $1.29. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $1.22. The company's shares rose 0.4%.

Synopsys (SNPS) agreed to buy Ansys (ANSS) in a cash and stock deal valued at about $35 billion. Synopsys was rising 3%, while Ansys fell 5.8%.

EchoStar (SATS) shares jumped 8.4%. The company announced exchange offers and consent solicitations for 0% convertible senior notes due 2025 and 3.375% convertible senior notes due 2026 issued by DISH Network Corporation.

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) said Tuesday it expects Q4 EPS of more than $2.05, above its previous guidance of about $2. Its shares gained 4.8%.

