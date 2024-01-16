News & Insights

Technology
ANSS

Technology Sector Update for 01/16/2024: ANSS, SNPS, AAPL, MASI, MSFT, VOD, XLK, XSD

January 16, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were declining premarket Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.2% lower and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) recently slipping by 0.1%.

Synopsys (SNPS) said it has agreed to acquire Ansys (ANSS) in a deal that values the product-design software company at about $35 billion. Ansys was more than 4% lower pre-bell.

Apple (AAPL) can bypass an import ban on its newer Apple Watches by removing a blood-oxygen sensor that's involved in a patent dispute with Masimo (MASI), the US Customs and Border Protection has determined, according to media reports. Apple was down more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

Microsoft (MSFT) was up more than 1% after the company and Vodafone (VOD) said they had formed a 10-year strategic partnership to bring generative artificial intelligence to the phone company's customers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANSS
SNPS
AAPL
MASI
MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.