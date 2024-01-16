Technology Sector Update for 01/16/2024: ANSS, SNPS, AAPL, MASI, MSFT, VOD, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were declining premarket Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.2% lower and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) recently slipping by 0.1%.

Synopsys (SNPS) said it has agreed to acquire Ansys (ANSS) in a deal that values the product-design software company at about $35 billion. Ansys was more than 4% lower pre-bell.

Apple (AAPL) can bypass an import ban on its newer Apple Watches by removing a blood-oxygen sensor that's involved in a patent dispute with Masimo (MASI), the US Customs and Border Protection has determined, according to media reports. Apple was down more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

Microsoft (MSFT) was up more than 1% after the company and Vodafone (VOD) said they had formed a 10-year strategic partnership to bring generative artificial intelligence to the phone company's customers.

