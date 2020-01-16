Technology Sector Update for 01/16/2020: VISL,GOGO,CTL

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +1.15%

AAPL +0.49%

IBM +0.70%

CSCO +1.61%

GOOG +0.35%

Technology stocks were climbing in Thursday trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 advancing over 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 1.2%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Vislink Technologies (VISL) climbed more than 5% after the networking equipment company Thursday said it named Carleton Miller to be its new chief executive officer, succeeding Roger Branton, who is staying at Vislink as chief financial officer. Miller most recently was co-founder and CEO of Blinq Technologies, a Qatar-based maker of interactive audiovisual system.

In other sector news:

(+) Gogo (GOGO) raced nearly 7% higher after in-flight internet-connectivity provider Thursday announced a deal with Spanish satellite operator Hispasat, leasing multi-gigahertz of capacity on Hispasat's new satellite set to launch during the second half of 2022.

(+) CenturyLink (CTL) gained 3.5% after saying it has received a task order worth up to $1.6 billion over the next 12 years to provide secure network and IT modernization services for the US Department of the Interior. The initial one-year contract has 11 addition option periods extending through 2032 and covers securing, upgrading and operating the department's enterprise network as well as managed access services, including secure cloud and WiFi connections.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.