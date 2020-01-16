Technology
Technology Sector Update for 01/16/2020: SOL, TSM, CSOD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.64%

AAPL: +0.85%

IBM: +0.57%

CSCO: +0.60%

GOOG: +0.41%

Top technology stocks were gaining pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(-) Renesola (SOL), which was down more than 5% after lowering its Q4 and FY2019 revenue guidance due to a delay in recognizing revenue from the sale of a solar project in Canada. The company now anticipates Q4 revenue of $20 million to $25 million, down from its previous projection of $45 million to $50 million.

(+) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was climbing by over 1% after it reported Q4 earnings of TWD4.47 per share, or $0.73 per ADR unit, up from TWD3.86 per share in the year-ago period and ahead of the consensus of TWD4.32 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(=) Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) was flat amid plans to acquire Clustree, a French startup that uses artificial intelligence for career development and recruitment services, for $18.5 million in an all-cash transaction.

