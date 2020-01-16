Technology Sector Update for 01/16/2020: SNAP,VISL,GOGO,CTL,TSM

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +1.49%

AAPL +0.95%

IBM +0.86%

CSCO +1.93%

GOOG +0.49%

Technology stocks continue to add to prior gains in Thursday trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 advancing almost 1.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was ahead 1.6%, supported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) earlier reporting Q4 net income and revenue exceeding year-ago comparisons and also topping Wall Street expectations.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Snap (SNAP) was narrowly higher ahead of Thursday's closing bell after the camera application disclosed in a regulatory filing that CEO Evan Spiegel sold around 2.8 million shares of its Class A common stock between Monday and Wednesday this week across three tranches on Jan. 13-15 between $18.00 to $18.04 per share and lowering his overall stake to 60.15 million shares.

In other sector news:

(+) Gogo (GOGO) raced nearly 5% higher after inflight internet-connectivity provider Thursday announced a deal with Spanish satellite operator Hispasat, leasing multi-gigahertz of capacity on Hispasat's new satellite set to launch during the second half of 2022.

(+) Vislink Technologies (VISL) climbed over 4% after the networking equipment company Thursday said it named Carleton Miller to be its new chief executive officer, succeeding Roger Branton, who is staying at Vislink as chief financial officer. Miller most recently was co-founder and CEO of Blinq Technologies, a Qatar-based maker of interactive audiovisual system.

(+) CenturyLink (CTL) gained 3.5% after saying it has received a task order worth up to $1.6 billion over the next 12 years to provide secure network and IT modernization services for the US Department of the Interior. The initial one-year contract has 11 additional option periods extending through 2032.

