Technology Sector Update for 01/15/2021: TUFN,DDD,BB,FB,VUZI

Technology stocks continued their Friday selloff, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF this afternoon slipping 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.8%.

In company news, Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) Friday hit a nearly 14-month high, rising 25% to touch $19.23 a share after lifting its Q4 revenue forecast to a new range of $30.5 million to $31.1 million, up from its prior outlook expecting between $24.0 million to $29.0 million and topping the Capital IQ expecting $26.8 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31. Tufin late Thursday also said it hired Raymond Brancato to be its new chief revenue officer from the same post at privately held AnyVision.

BlackBerry (BB) Friday raced to its best share price since June 2018, at one point rising almost 27% to $11.55, after the Canadian security software firm reached a settlement in its legal fight with Facebook (FB) alleging the social networking company infringed on Blackberry's patented messaging technology, according to media reports. "We have resolved our disputes pursuant to a confidential agreement and have no further comment," a Blackberry representative said in a statement released to several news outlets. Facebook shares were 2.5% higher.

To the downside, 3D Systems (DDD) declined almost 11% after JPMorgan Friday cut its investment recommendation on the 3-D printer company to underweight from neutral although it increased its price target for its shares by $4 to $18 each.

Vuzix (VUZI) fell 5.5%, reversing an 8.4% gain earlier Friday after it said Q4 sales will exceed $4 million, more than doubling its $1.96 million in sales during the final three months of 2019 and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $3.52 million. The consumer electronics company also said it was expecting to report a Q4 operating loss although it would be less than the $4.4 million Street view.

