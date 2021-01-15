Technology Sector Update for 01/15/2021: IDEX, TUFN, DM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.23% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently advancing by 0.12%.

Ideanomics (IDEX) was gaining over 12% in value after saying its Mobile Energy Global division delivered 439 units in December, 356 of which were for taxi/ride-hailing businesses and 83 were for the rental car business segment.

Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) was climbing past 14% after saying it is expecting preliminary Q4 revenue of $30.5 million to $31.1 million, surpassing its own guidance of $24.0 million to $29.0 million. The analyst consensus on Capital IQ calls for Q4 revenue of $26.8 million.

Dekstop Metal (DM) was over 2% higher after announcing a deal to acquire EnvisionTEC in a cash-stock deal that values the volume production photopolymer 3D printing solutions provider at $300 million.

