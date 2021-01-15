Technology
IDEX

Technology Sector Update for 01/15/2021: IDEX, TUFN, DM, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.23% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently advancing by 0.12%.

Ideanomics (IDEX) was gaining over 12% in value after saying its Mobile Energy Global division delivered 439 units in December, 356 of which were for taxi/ride-hailing businesses and 83 were for the rental car business segment.

Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) was climbing past 14% after saying it is expecting preliminary Q4 revenue of $30.5 million to $31.1 million, surpassing its own guidance of $24.0 million to $29.0 million. The analyst consensus on Capital IQ calls for Q4 revenue of $26.8 million.

Dekstop Metal (DM) was over 2% higher after announcing a deal to acquire EnvisionTEC in a cash-stock deal that values the volume production photopolymer 3D printing solutions provider at $300 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IDEX TUFN DM XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular