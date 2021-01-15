Technology Sector Update for 01/15/2021: DDD,BB,FB,VUZI

Technology stocks were moderately lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday slipping 0.4% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling nearly 1.4% this afternoon.

In company news, 3D Systems (DDD) declined 11% after JPMorgan Friday cut its investment recommendation on the 3-D printer company to underweight from neutral although it increased its price target for its shares by $4 to $18 each.

Vuzix (VUZI) fell 4.2%, reversing an 8.4% gain earlier Friday after it said Q4 sales will exceed $4 million, more than doubling its $1.96 million in sales during the final three months of 2019 and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $3.52 million. The consumer electronics company also said it was expecting to report a Q4 operating loss although it would be less than the $4.4 million Street view.

To the upside, BlackBerry (BB) Friday raced to its best share price since June 2018, at one point rising almost 27% to $11.55, after the Canadian security software firm reached a settlement in its legal fight with Facebook (FB) alleging the social networking company infringed on Blackberry's patented messaging technology, according to media reports. "We have resolved our disputes pursuant to a confidential agreement and have no further comment," a Blackberry representative said in a statement released to some news outlets. Facebook shares were 2.5% higher.

