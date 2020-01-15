Technology Sector Update for 01/15/2020: WSTG,CETX,NXPI

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks were climbing in Wednesday trading, with shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 advancing nearly 0.5% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was dropping 1.2%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Wayside Technology (WSTG) rose nearly 2% after the technical software firmn promoted Dale Foster to chief executive officer, effective immediately. Foster joined Wayside two years ago as an executive vice president and later was named president of the company's value-added software Lifeboat distribution business in July.

In other sector news:

(+) Cemtrex (CETX) raced 97.5% higher after the smart-desk manufacturer reported a 73% increase in FY19 revenue over prior levels to $39.3 million during the 12 months ended Sept. 30. The company Wednesday also said it received a new order worth more than $700,000 to provide video surveillance equipment and related software and hardware for several municipal buildings, including jails, for an unnamed city or cities in the southern US.

(-) NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) declined fractionally this afternoon. Piper Sandler Wednesday raised its price target for the chipmaker by $10 to $150 per share and reiterated its overweight rating for the company's stock.

