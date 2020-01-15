Technology Sector Update for 01/15/2020: CETX, IBM, DIOD, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.01%

AAPL: -0.18%

IBM: +0.04%

CSCO: +0.04%

GOOG: +0.15%

Technology heavyweights were mostly higher pre-bell Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(+) Cemtrex (CETX), which was surgining more than 93% after the "smart" desk manufacturer said its FY19 revenue increased 73% over prior-year levels to $39.3 million.

In other sector news:

(+) International Business Machines (IBM) was slightly higher after unveiling a new 10-year services agreement with Spain-based Banco Sabadell to support the bank's digitization efforts with IBM cloud capabilities.

(-) Diodes (DIOD) was down 1% after saying it expects Q4 revenue to be approximately $300 million, plus or minus 2%, which aligns with the Street consensus at the midpoint.

