Technology Sector Update for 01/14/2022: SAP, TSM, FB

Technology stocks were in the red in the lead up to Friday's market open. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) declined by 0.8% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.8% lower recently.

In company news, SAP (SAP) was up 0.6% after posting higher preliminary profit and revenue in the December quarter compared with a year earlier. The enterprise software company will also initiate a $1.15 billion share-buyback program starting in February.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) was more than 2% lower, reversing from its 5% gain on Thursday when it reported it higher financial results for its most recent quarter.

Meta Platforms (FB) slid almost 1% on news that the technology conglomerate is facing a class action suit of more than 2.3 billion pounds ($3.16 billion) in the UK for allegedly abusing its market dominance to obtain user data and make "excessive profits."

