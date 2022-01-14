Technology
CRNC

Technology Sector Update for 01/14/2022: CRNC,SAP,GFAI

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were moderately lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Friday slipping 0.3% but the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 0.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Cerence (CRNC) slid 8.6% after RBC Capital Markets lowered its stock rating for the virtual assistant software firm to sector perform from outperform and trimmed its price target by $18 to $77, saying expectations for the company's connected services business may be too high.

SAP (SAP) rose 1.7% after the German software firm reported preliminary Q4 net income of 1.86 euros ($2.13) per share, excluding one-time items, up from a 1.70 euro per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2020 and topping the Capital IQ consensus of 1.62 euros per share. SAP late Thursday also authorized a new, 1-billion-euro stock buyback program beginning Feb. 1 and running through the end of the year.

Guardforce AI (GFAI) rallied Friday, climbing 50% in recent trade, after the cash transit company announced plans to acquire Shenzhen Keweien Robot Service Co. and Guangzhou Kewei Robot Technology Co. for $10 million in cash and stock, expanding Guardforce's robotics-as-a-service offerings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRNC SAP GFAI

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular