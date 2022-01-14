Technology Sector Update for 01/14/2022: CRNC,SAP,GFAI

Technology stocks were moderately lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Friday slipping 0.3% but the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 0.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Cerence (CRNC) slid 8.6% after RBC Capital Markets lowered its stock rating for the virtual assistant software firm to sector perform from outperform and trimmed its price target by $18 to $77, saying expectations for the company's connected services business may be too high.

SAP (SAP) rose 1.7% after the German software firm reported preliminary Q4 net income of 1.86 euros ($2.13) per share, excluding one-time items, up from a 1.70 euro per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2020 and topping the Capital IQ consensus of 1.62 euros per share. SAP late Thursday also authorized a new, 1-billion-euro stock buyback program beginning Feb. 1 and running through the end of the year.

Guardforce AI (GFAI) rallied Friday, climbing 50% in recent trade, after the cash transit company announced plans to acquire Shenzhen Keweien Robot Service Co. and Guangzhou Kewei Robot Technology Co. for $10 million in cash and stock, expanding Guardforce's robotics-as-a-service offerings.

