Technology Sector Update for 01/14/2021: TSM, HEAR, VOLT, SOXX, XLK

Technology firms were trading higher during pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.2%, while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) rose 1%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) added more than 2% after reporting on Thursday Q4 earnings of NT$5.51 ($0.20) per share, up from NT$4.47 a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of NT$5.29.

Turtle Beach (HEAR) also gained more than 1%. The company said Wednesday it has agreed to purchase Neat Microphones for an undisclosed sum.

Meanwhile, Volt Information Systems (VOLT) retreated more than 18% after posting on Wednesday a fiscal Q4 net loss of $0.58 per share, wider than its net loss of $0.22 per share a year earlier.

