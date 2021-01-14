Technology Sector Update for 01/14/2021: NNDM,CRSA,JBL

Technology stocks were narrowly lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Thursday slipping 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was surging 3.1% higher this afternoon.

In company news, Nano Dimension (NNDM) declined 9.4% after the digital electronics manufacturer overnight priced a $332.5 million direct offering of 35 million American depositary shares at $9.50 each, or 16.9% under Wednesday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including potential strategic opportunities and business combinations.

To the upside, Crescent Acquisition (CRSA) climbed 6.6% after the blank check company agreed to an $840 million business combination with cloud-based customer contact center company LiveVox. Golden Gate Capital and other early-stage LiveVox investors will own 59% of the post-merger company, which will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select market under the LVOX ticker.

Jabil (JBL) rose 3.1% after the electronics manufacturer Thursday announced its purchase of privately held Ecologic Brands, which produces paper bottles and other sustainable paper-based packaging. Financial terms were not disclosed.

